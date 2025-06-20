TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO) Shares Bought by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in TKO Group were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TKO Group during the 1st quarter worth $257,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in TKO Group by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TKO Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 7,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in TKO Group by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 6,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

TKO Group Stock Up 4.7%

Shares of TKO opened at $175.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.26 and a beta of 0.70. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.46 and a 12-month high of $179.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $160.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

TKO Group Dividend Announcement

TKO Group ( NYSE:TKO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. TKO Group had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 2.52%. TKO Group’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.26) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. TKO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on TKO. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on TKO Group from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TKO Group in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up previously from $145.00) on shares of TKO Group in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TKO Group from $128.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on TKO Group from $158.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TKO Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TKO Group news, major shareholder Lake West Voteco L.L.C Silver purchased 1,579,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $158.32 per share, for a total transaction of $249,999,945.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,158,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,376,411.44. This trade represents a 61.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter C. B. Bynoe purchased 980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $169.59 per share, for a total transaction of $166,198.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,863.73. This trade represents a 55.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 61.30% of the company’s stock.

About TKO Group

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

