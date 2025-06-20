Top Bitcoin Stocks Worth Watching – June 17th

MARA, Riot Platforms, and CleanSpark are the three Bitcoin stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bitcoin stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose business models or balance sheets are directly tied to Bitcoin. This typically includes Bitcoin miners (for example, Riot Platforms or Marathon Digital), firms holding large amounts of Bitcoin as corporate treasury (such as MicroStrategy), and crypto exchanges or service providers with significant Bitcoin exposure. Investors buy these equities to gain indirect exposure to Bitcoin’s price movements without holding the cryptocurrency itself. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bitcoin stocks within the last several days.

MARA (MARA)

NASDAQ MARA traded down $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.74. 24,885,109 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,058,860. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 6.61. MARA has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $30.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.51 and a 200-day moving average of $16.20.

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

NASDAQ RIOT traded down $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.62. 16,778,296 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,447,114. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 4.53. Riot Platforms has a 12-month low of $6.19 and a 12-month high of $15.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.30 and a 200-day moving average of $9.77.

CleanSpark (CLSK)

CleanSpark, Inc. operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc. and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc.

NASDAQ CLSK traded down $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.98. 13,549,135 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,873,361. CleanSpark has a 12-month low of $6.45 and a 12-month high of $20.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.63 and a beta of 4.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.86 and a 200-day moving average of $9.57.

