Top Bitcoin Stocks Worth Watching – June 17th

MARA, Riot Platforms, and CleanSpark are the three Bitcoin stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bitcoin stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose business models or balance sheets are directly tied to Bitcoin. This typically includes Bitcoin miners (for example, Riot Platforms or Marathon Digital), firms holding large amounts of Bitcoin as corporate treasury (such as MicroStrategy), and crypto exchanges or service providers with significant Bitcoin exposure. Investors buy these equities to gain indirect exposure to Bitcoin’s price movements without holding the cryptocurrency itself. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bitcoin stocks within the last several days.
MARA (MARA)
Read Our Latest Research Report on MARA
Riot Platforms (RIOT)
Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.
NASDAQ RIOT traded down $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.62. 16,778,296 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,447,114. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 4.53. Riot Platforms has a 12-month low of $6.19 and a 12-month high of $15.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.30 and a 200-day moving average of $9.77.
Read Our Latest Research Report on RIOT
CleanSpark (CLSK)
CleanSpark, Inc. operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc. and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc.
NASDAQ CLSK traded down $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.98. 13,549,135 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,873,361. CleanSpark has a 12-month low of $6.45 and a 12-month high of $20.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.63 and a beta of 4.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.86 and a 200-day moving average of $9.57.
Read Our Latest Research Report on CLSK
Featured Articles
- MarketBeat’s Top Five Stocks to Own in June 2025
- The Bottom Is in for Powerfleet: An Intelligent Time to Buy
- Q2’s Most Upgraded Stocks (And No, NVIDIA’s Not on the List)
- Southwest Airlines: Short Interest Plunges—Should You Buy?
- 3 Tech Stocks You Can’t Miss in This Market Cycle
- Why Nebius Group Is One of the Top AI Stocks to Watch