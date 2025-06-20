Top Electric Vehicle Stocks To Watch Now – June 17th

Tesla, Enphase Energy, Vale, SolarEdge Technologies, and Lucid Group are the five Electric Vehicle stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Electric vehicle stocks are shares of companies involved in the design, manufacture and sale of electric vehicles as well as the batteries, components and charging infrastructure that support them. By investing in these equities, shareholders gain exposure to the growing market for zero-emission transportation and the technological innovations driving it. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Electric Vehicle stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $10.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $319.09. The company had a trading volume of 49,168,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,575,369. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $301.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $332.77. Tesla has a one year low of $177.00 and a one year high of $488.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 156.41, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Enphase Energy (ENPH)

Enphase Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

ENPH stock traded down $11.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.43. 25,261,137 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,466,398. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.53. Enphase Energy has a 1-year low of $33.01 and a 1-year high of $130.08. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.53 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ENPH

Vale (VALE)

Vale S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

VALE stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.40. 58,330,217 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,131,275. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $42.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.76. Vale has a 1-year low of $8.06 and a 1-year high of $12.05.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VALE

SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

Shares of SEDG stock traded down $8.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.75. 25,658,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,581,435. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.32 and its 200-day moving average is $15.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $929.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.59. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52 week low of $10.24 and a 52 week high of $38.48.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SEDG

Lucid Group (LCID)

Lucid Group, Inc. a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

Shares of LCID stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.17. 104,830,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,302,625. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.44 and its 200-day moving average is $2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.81. Lucid Group has a 52 week low of $1.93 and a 52 week high of $4.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LCID

Featured Stories