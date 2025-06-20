Top Large Cap Stocks To Research – June 18th

Tesla, Invesco QQQ, NVIDIA, Circle Internet Group, Coinbase Global, Palantir Technologies, and Advanced Micro Devices are the seven Large Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Large-cap stocks are shares of companies with a market capitalization generally exceeding $10 billion, reflecting their large size and established market presence. These firms tend to be well-known, financially stable businesses with steady revenue and dividend histories. Investors often view large-cap stocks as lower-risk holdings compared with smaller companies, though they may offer more modest growth potential. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Large Cap stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $5.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $321.90. The company had a trading volume of 75,389,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,596,834. Tesla has a 12 month low of $179.66 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $302.42 and its 200 day moving average is $332.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.05, a PEG ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 2.47.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

QQQ stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $529.19. The company had a trading volume of 29,087,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,426,359. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $496.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $503.08. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $402.39 and a fifty-two week high of $540.81.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QQQ

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $144.46. The stock had a trading volume of 97,761,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,732,476. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.39. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $153.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.12.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

Circle Internet Group (CRCL)

Founded in 2013, Circle’s mission is to raise global economic prosperity through the frictionless exchange of value. We intend to connect the world more deeply by building a new global economic system on the foundation of the internet, and to facilitate the creation of a world where everyone, everywhere can share value as easily as we can today share information, content, and communications.

Shares of Circle Internet Group stock traded up $41.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $190.51. 45,867,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,789,184. Circle Internet Group has a fifty-two week low of $64.00 and a fifty-two week high of $193.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -15,055.32.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRCL

Coinbase Global (COIN)

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Coinbase Global stock traded up $38.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $292.08. 26,379,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,201,550. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.39, a P/E/G ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 3.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $224.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52. Coinbase Global has a 12 month low of $142.58 and a 12 month high of $349.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COIN

Palantir Technologies (PLTR)

Palantir Technologies, Inc. engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Shares of PLTR traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $138.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,466,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,934,435. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.83. Palantir Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $21.23 and a fifty-two week high of $144.86. The company has a market capitalization of $326.93 billion, a PE ratio of 598.44, a PEG ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 2.64.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PLTR

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,432,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,819,274. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Advanced Micro Devices has a one year low of $76.48 and a one year high of $187.28.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMD

Featured Stories