Top Virtual Reality Stocks To Consider – June 18th

Meta Platforms, GameStop, and Unity Software are the three Virtual Reality stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Virtual reality stocks are shares of publicly traded companies engaged in the development, manufacturing or distribution of VR hardware, software and immersive content. By buying these equities, investors gain exposure to the growth potential of virtual and augmented reality technologies across gaming, education, healthcare and enterprise markets. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Virtual Reality stocks within the last several days.

Meta Platforms (META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Shares of META traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $696.94. The stock had a trading volume of 4,412,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,474,625. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $610.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $621.38. Meta Platforms has a 12-month low of $442.65 and a 12-month high of $740.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66.

GameStop (GME)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

NYSE GME traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.57. 8,463,558 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,914,549. The firm has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 51.35 and a beta of -0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 8.39 and a quick ratio of 7.89. GameStop has a 52-week low of $18.73 and a 52-week high of $35.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.23.

Unity Software (U)

Unity Software Inc. operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Unity Software stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.75. The stock had a trading volume of 3,809,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,410,132. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Unity Software has a 12-month low of $13.90 and a 12-month high of $30.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.19 and a beta of 2.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.45.

