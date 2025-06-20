Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD) Shares Sold by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 40.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,154 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,767 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TD. MFA Wealth Services raised its position in Toronto Dominion Bank by 4.5% during the first quarter. MFA Wealth Services now owns 4,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 95,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,706,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group now owns 5,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,548,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Toronto Dominion Bank stock opened at $71.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.92. Toronto Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $51.25 and a 52 week high of $71.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Toronto Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The bank reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.14. Toronto Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Toronto Dominion Bank will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.7568 per share. This is a positive change from Toronto Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $3.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Toronto Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 42.82%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TD shares. Wall Street Zen raised Toronto Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Toronto Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

