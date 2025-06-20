Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.17 and traded as low as $6.91. Townsquare Media shares last traded at $7.08, with a volume of 64,266 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Townsquare Media in a report on Friday, May 9th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on Townsquare Media from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Townsquare Media from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th.

Townsquare Media Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $115.69 million, a PE ratio of -5.32, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.17.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Townsquare Media had a negative return on equity of 41.58% and a negative net margin of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $98.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.50 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Townsquare Media, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Townsquare Media Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. Townsquare Media’s dividend payout ratio is currently -60.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Erik Hellum sold 4,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total transaction of $32,504.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 733,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,196,351.84. This trade represents a 0.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,968 shares of company stock valued at $199,646. Insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Townsquare Media

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSQ. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 726,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,911,000 after buying an additional 26,327 shares during the period. Access Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Access Investment Management LLC now owns 398,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,622,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 374,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,000 after buying an additional 20,525 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 280,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 271,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after buying an additional 93,753 shares during the period. 71.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Townsquare Media

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers website design, creation, and development, as well as hosting services; and search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, and email and SMS marketing services.

