Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Bought by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 31.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 261 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transdigm Group during the 1st quarter worth about $1,113,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,886,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 58 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 599 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Transdigm Group during the 1st quarter worth about $2,075,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Transdigm Group stock opened at $1,413.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $79.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,408.61 and a 200-day moving average of $1,347.81. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $1,176.31 and a 52 week high of $1,488.54.

Transdigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.83 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 38.71% and a net margin of 21.09%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TDG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,534.00 to $1,490.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Transdigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,375.00 to $1,540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Transdigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,505.23.

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 49,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,475.85, for a total transaction of $72,672,329.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,801,615.80. This represents a 69.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,329.61, for a total value of $26,592,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,846,958.38. This represents a 71.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 139,149 shares of company stock worth $198,378,957. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

