Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 824 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRN. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Trinity Industries by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in Trinity Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Trinity Industries by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Trinity Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Trinity Industries from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Trinity Industries from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th.

Trinity Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRN opened at $26.22 on Friday. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $23.01 and a one year high of $39.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.62 and a 200-day moving average of $30.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04). Trinity Industries had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $585.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Trinity Industries’s revenue was down 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trinity Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.07%.

Trinity Industries Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

