Two Harbors Investments Corp (NYSE:TWO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Two Harbors Investments Corp (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,720,000 shares, an increase of 24.4% from the May 15th total of 5,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 6.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investments from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investments from $12.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investments from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investments from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investments from $12.95 to $13.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Two Harbors Investments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.14.
Read Our Latest Report on Two Harbors Investments
Institutional Trading of Two Harbors Investments
Two Harbors Investments Stock Up 1.0%
NYSE:TWO opened at $10.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.09 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Two Harbors Investments has a fifty-two week low of $10.16 and a fifty-two week high of $14.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.09.
Two Harbors Investments (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04). Two Harbors Investments had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of ($20.33) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of ($28.53) million. Analysts predict that Two Harbors Investments will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Two Harbors Investments
Two Harbors Investment Corp. invests in, finances, and manages mortgage servicing rights (MSRs), agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other financial assets through RoundPoint in the United States. The company target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Two Harbors Investments
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- Robinhood Director Sells Millions, But HOOD Stock Eyes Gains
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Coinbase Stock Pops as Senate Passes GENIUS Stablecoin Bill
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Super Micro Computer Stock’s Rally Backed by Strong Financials
Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.