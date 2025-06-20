Ultra-Short Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DUSB) Short Interest Down 27.8% in May

Ultra-Short Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DUSB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 82,200 shares, a decline of 27.8% from the May 15th total of 113,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 199,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Ultra-Short Fixed Income ETF Stock Up 0.0%

DUSB opened at $50.84 on Friday. Ultra-Short Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $50.21 and a 1-year high of $51.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ultra-Short Fixed Income ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultra-Short Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultra-Short Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $188,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultra-Short Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultra-Short Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $308,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ultra-Short Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $481,000.

Ultra-Short Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Ultrashort Fixed Income ETF (DUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a broad portfolio of US investment-grade securities. The fund targets a dollar weighted average portfolio maturity of less than one year DUSB was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.

