United Overseas Australia Ltd (ASX:UOS) Insider Buys A$6,298,575.50 in Stock

United Overseas Australia Ltd (ASX:UOS – Get Free Report) insider Pak Lim (James) Kong purchased 11,620,988 shares of United Overseas Australia stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.54 ($0.35) per share, for a total transaction of A$6,298,575.50 ($4,089,984.09).

Pak Lim (James) Kong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 28th, Pak Lim (James) Kong purchased 12,039,676 shares of United Overseas Australia stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.55 ($0.36) per share, for a total transaction of A$6,621,821.80 ($4,299,884.29).

United Overseas Australia Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.20, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.56. The stock has a market cap of $891.89 million, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.43.

United Overseas Australia Company Profile

United Overseas Australia Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and resale of land and buildings in Malaysia, Singapore, Vietnam, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Investment, Land Development and Resale, and Others. The Investment segment holds various investment properties.

