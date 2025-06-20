Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $42.17 and traded as low as $37.33. Value Line shares last traded at $38.39, with a volume of 1,951 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Value Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

Value Line Stock Performance

Value Line Increases Dividend

The firm has a market capitalization of $361.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is an increase from Value Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 28th. Value Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.02%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Value Line by 180.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Value Line during the 4th quarter worth approximately $311,000. Auxier Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Value Line during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Value Line by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Value Line during the 1st quarter worth approximately $356,000. 6.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Value Line Company Profile

Value Line, Inc produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options. The company's research services include The Value Line Investment Survey, The Value Line Investment Survey – Small and Mid-Cap, The Value Line 600, and The Value Line Fund Advisor Plus that provide statistical and text coverage of various investment securities, with an emphasis placed on its proprietary research, analysis, and statistical ranks.

