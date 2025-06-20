VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) Stock Holdings Reduced by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Biotech ETF were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BBH. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in VanEck Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,381,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in VanEck Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in VanEck Biotech ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. 32.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VanEck Biotech ETF alerts:

VanEck Biotech ETF Stock Performance

VanEck Biotech ETF stock opened at $152.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.36. VanEck Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $135.34 and a 1-year high of $183.64.

About VanEck Biotech ETF

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.