Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Stock Position Increased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,437 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $12,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northstar Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter worth $314,000. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 25,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,487,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $217.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $220.08 and its 200-day moving average is $217.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.61. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $201.35 and a 12-month high of $226.64.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.