Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,689 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 5,614 shares in the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 118.1% during the 1st quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 27,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,824,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,278,000 after purchasing an additional 19,953 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VYM opened at $130.28 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $112.05 and a one year high of $135.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.80 and its 200-day moving average is $128.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.79.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.