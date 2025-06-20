Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO) Shares Sold by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 301.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $84.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $69.38 and a twelve month high of $99.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.57.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be given a $0.2498 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

