Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO) Shares Sold by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Veralto were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Veralto by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,347,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,989,011,000 after purchasing an additional 146,234 shares during the period. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Veralto by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 7,169,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,084,000 after buying an additional 158,342 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Veralto by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,601,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,781,000 after buying an additional 733,056 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its position in shares of Veralto by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 4,764,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,304,000 after buying an additional 54,795 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Veralto by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,541,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,538,000 after acquiring an additional 401,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VLTO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Veralto in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Veralto from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Veralto from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Veralto from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Veralto from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.09.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 10,414 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.56, for a total value of $1,026,403.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,495,742.72. This trade represents a 8.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lesley Beneteau sold 458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total value of $46,184.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,499.64. This represents a 3.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,917 shares of company stock worth $5,423,033. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Stock Performance

NYSE VLTO opened at $96.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.83. Veralto Corporation has a 1-year low of $83.87 and a 1-year high of $115.00.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. Veralto had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Veralto Corporation will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.57%.

Veralto Company Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

