W Nicholas Howley Sells 2,736 Shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Stock

Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) Director W Nicholas Howley sold 2,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,444.08, for a total transaction of $3,951,002.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,117,035.84. This trade represents a 11.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

W Nicholas Howley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 5th, W Nicholas Howley sold 49,241 shares of Transdigm Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,475.85, for a total transaction of $72,672,329.85.

On Tuesday, April 15th, W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of Transdigm Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,346.30, for a total transaction of $7,366,953.60.

Transdigm Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $1,413.92 on Friday. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $1,176.31 and a 52-week high of $1,488.54. The company has a market capitalization of $79.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,408.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,347.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Transdigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.83 by $0.28. Transdigm Group had a net margin of 21.09% and a negative return on equity of 38.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on TDG shares. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Transdigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,451.00 to $1,645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Transdigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,534.00 to $1,490.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,505.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 111.1% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 19 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 53.8% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 20 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of Transdigm Group during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Transdigm Group by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 24 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Transdigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Transdigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Stories

