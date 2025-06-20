Water Intelligence (LON:WATR) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Water Intelligence plc (LON:WATR – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 372.24 ($5.01) and traded as low as GBX 350 ($4.71). Water Intelligence shares last traded at GBX 355 ($4.78), with a volume of 14,578 shares changing hands.

Water Intelligence Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 348.84 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 372.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.90. The company has a market cap of £85.67 million, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.47.

About Water Intelligence

Water Intelligence plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides leak detection and remediation services for potable and non-potable water in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Franchise Royalty Income, Franchise-Related Activities, US Corporate Operated Locations, and International Corporate Operated Locations segments.

