Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $56.45 Million Stock Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 31.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,270,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,053,821 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $56,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $24.78 on Friday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $24.04 and a 52-week high of $25.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.59.

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

