Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $76.76 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,065,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181,428 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $76,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHG. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 299.6% in the 4th quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. WealthCollab LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 479.4% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHG stock opened at $27.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.04. The firm has a market cap of $41.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34 and a beta of 1.16. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $21.37 and a one year high of $29.14.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

