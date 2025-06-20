Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Trims Stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,081,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,027 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $57,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldstone Financial Group LLC grew its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldstone Financial Group LLC now owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 5,024 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,297,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 430.3% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 986,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,613,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of OMFL stock opened at $55.88 on Friday. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF has a 52 week low of $46.79 and a 52 week high of $57.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 1.02.

About Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

