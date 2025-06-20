XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

XPS Pensions Group plc (LON:XPS – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 368.84 ($4.97) and traded as low as GBX 344 ($4.63). XPS Pensions Group shares last traded at GBX 350.85 ($4.72), with a volume of 1,472,471 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XPS. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 435 ($5.86) price objective on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a report on Wednesday, April 16th.
View Our Latest Analysis on XPS
XPS Pensions Group Price Performance
XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 19th. The company reported GBX 21.90 ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. XPS Pensions Group had a return on equity of 156.24% and a net margin of 128.13%.
XPS Pensions Group Company Profile
XPS Group is a leading UK consulting and administration business specialising in the pensions and insurance sectors. A FTSE 250 company, XPS combines expertise and insight with advanced technology and analytics to address the needs of over 1,400 pension schemes and their sponsoring employers on an ongoing and project basis.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than XPS Pensions Group
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Robinhood Director Sells Millions, But HOOD Stock Eyes Gains
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Coinbase Stock Pops as Senate Passes GENIUS Stablecoin Bill
- What is the MACD Indicator and How to Use it in Your Trading
- Super Micro Computer Stock’s Rally Backed by Strong Financials
Receive News & Ratings for XPS Pensions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPS Pensions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.