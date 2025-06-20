XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

XPS Pensions Group plc (LON:XPS – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 368.84 ($4.97) and traded as low as GBX 344 ($4.63). XPS Pensions Group shares last traded at GBX 350.85 ($4.72), with a volume of 1,472,471 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XPS. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 435 ($5.86) price objective on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a report on Wednesday, April 16th.

Get XPS Pensions Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on XPS

XPS Pensions Group Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £728.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 391.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 368.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.52.

XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 19th. The company reported GBX 21.90 ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. XPS Pensions Group had a return on equity of 156.24% and a net margin of 128.13%.

XPS Pensions Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

XPS Group is a leading UK consulting and administration business specialising in the pensions and insurance sectors. A FTSE 250 company, XPS combines expertise and insight with advanced technology and analytics to address the needs of over 1,400 pension schemes and their sponsoring employers on an ongoing and project basis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for XPS Pensions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPS Pensions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.