Yousif Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,404 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PBF. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PBF Energy by 150.7% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,116,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,191,000 after buying an additional 1,272,254 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in PBF Energy by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,865,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,532,000 after acquiring an additional 187,351 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in PBF Energy by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,645,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,690,000 after acquiring an additional 184,194 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in PBF Energy by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,492,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,634,000 after acquiring an additional 78,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in PBF Energy by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,492,573 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,628,000 after purchasing an additional 562,287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at PBF Energy

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,914,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 30,696,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,127,765.20. This trade represents a 0.36% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 224,500 shares of company stock worth $3,816,695. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PBF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank cut their price objective on PBF Energy from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on PBF Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on PBF Energy from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.18.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PBF Energy

PBF Energy Stock Performance

Shares of PBF stock opened at $23.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 0.82. PBF Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.62 and a fifty-two week high of $48.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.78.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($3.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.50) by $0.41. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a negative return on equity of 15.67%. The company had revenue of $7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is -12.09%.

About PBF Energy

(Free Report)

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.