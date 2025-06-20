Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 1,059 Shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc (NYSE:PFS)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Provident Financial Services, Inc (NYSE:PFS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,289 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Provident Financial Services were worth $829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in Provident Financial Services by 805.9% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,968 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Provident Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Provident Financial Services by 141.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 7,533 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,408 shares during the last quarter. 71.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Provident Financial Services from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Provident Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.25.

Provident Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFS opened at $16.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.60 and its 200-day moving average is $17.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Provident Financial Services, Inc has a twelve month low of $13.07 and a twelve month high of $22.24.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $208.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.86 million. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 11.45%. Provident Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 82.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Provident Financial Services, Inc will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Provident Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is 86.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Christopher P. Martin sold 55,668 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $950,252.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 601,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,259,923.50. The trade was a 8.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Services Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

