Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 920 Shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 920 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 41,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 36,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Urban Edge Properties

In related news, General Counsel Robert C. Milton sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $488,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Urban Edge Properties Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSE UE opened at $18.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. Urban Edge Properties has a 52-week low of $15.66 and a 52-week high of $23.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 1.19.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $118.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.05 million. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 5.88%. Equities analysts forecast that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Urban Edge Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is currently 118.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

