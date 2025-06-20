Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Purchased by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,646 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,861 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 4,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 72,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,771,000 after buying an additional 8,704 shares during the period. Finally, Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 82.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on YUM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $177.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.24.

Insider Transactions at Yum! Brands

In related news, CEO Scott Mezvinsky sold 268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.97, for a total transaction of $39,119.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,177.35. The trade was a 13.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.57, for a total transaction of $1,028,160.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,893 shares in the company, valued at $22,984,484.01. The trade was a 4.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,470 shares of company stock valued at $1,821,172 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $138.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.31. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.13 and a 52-week high of $163.30. The firm has a market cap of $38.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.74.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Yum! Brands’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.57%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

