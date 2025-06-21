10,000 Shares in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) Purchased by Insigneo Advisory Services LLC

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXLC. SWAN Capital LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Lane Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Oxford Lane Capital during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Titleist Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Lane Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Oxford Lane Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in Oxford Lane Capital by 38.8% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 11,442 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. 6.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:OXLC opened at $4.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.81. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.91 and a 12 month high of $5.68.
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.
