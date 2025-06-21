140,167 Shares in Hafnia Limited (NYSE:HAFN) Bought by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hafnia Limited (NYSE:HAFN – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 140,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HAFN. Callan Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hafnia during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Hafnia by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Hafnia by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 573,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 287,460 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in Hafnia by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 56,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 9,703 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Hafnia during the fourth quarter worth $162,000.

Hafnia stock opened at $5.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.95. Hafnia Limited has a fifty-two week low of $3.61 and a fifty-two week high of $8.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.97.

Hafnia ( NYSE:HAFN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $340.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.80 million. Hafnia had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 45.74%.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 26th were issued a $0.1015 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. Hafnia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.88%.

Separately, Fearnley Fonds raised Hafnia to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th.

Hafnia Limited owns and operates oil product tankers in Bermuda. It operates through Long Range II, Long Range I, Medium Range (MR), Handy size, and Specialized segments. The company transports clean and dirty, refined oil products, vegetable oil, and easy chemicals to national and international oil companies, and chemical companies, as well as trading and utility companies; and owns and operates 200 vessels.

