14,690 Shares in Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC) Purchased by Insigneo Advisory Services LLC

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Ready Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Ready Capital by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 52,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 6,591 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Ready Capital by 9,654.5% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 60,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 59,858 shares in the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ready Capital by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 387,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 23,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Ready Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000. 55.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ready Capital Stock Performance

RC opened at $4.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $757.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.37 and its 200 day moving average is $5.61. Ready Capital Corp has a 12-month low of $3.93 and a 12-month high of $9.54.

Ready Capital Dividend Announcement

Ready Capital ( NYSE:RC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $40.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.33 million. Ready Capital had a positive return on equity of 5.53% and a negative net margin of 34.40%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ready Capital Corp will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is -28.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on RC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $4.75 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Ready Capital in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Citizens Jmp downgraded shares of Ready Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.96.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It operates through two segments: LMM Commercial Real Estate and Small Business Lending. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services lower-to-middle-market (LLM) commercial real estate loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by LLM loans, or other real estate-related investments.

