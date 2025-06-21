1,490 Shares in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Bought by Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 32,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 22,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $130.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $129.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.98. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $115.94 and a 52-week high of $144.09.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $1.2333 dividend. This represents a $4.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

