16,216 Shares in Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN) Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 183.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,162,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,210 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,463,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $135,890,000 after acquiring an additional 521,437 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 203.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 329,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,944,000 after acquiring an additional 221,233 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 7,143.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 115,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,240,000 after acquiring an additional 113,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,209,000. 99.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HMN shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Horace Mann Educators currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $215,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 320,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,808,233.59. The trade was a 1.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bret A. Conklin sold 4,760 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total value of $204,204.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,513,382.30. This trade represents a 7.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,014 shares of company stock valued at $2,328,368. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Horace Mann Educators Trading Up 0.0%

NYSE:HMN opened at $42.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.16 and a 200 day moving average of $40.94. Horace Mann Educators Corporation has a 52 week low of $31.81 and a 52 week high of $44.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.28.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.19. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $416.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators Corporation will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Horace Mann Educators Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is 50.72%.

Horace Mann Educators declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 13th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Horace Mann Educators

(Free Report)

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.