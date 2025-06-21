1,688 Shares in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Bought by Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CAH. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in Cardinal Health by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

CAH stock opened at $163.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.66. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.17 and a fifty-two week high of $166.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.53 and a 200-day moving average of $134.05.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $54.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.33 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 68.84% and a net margin of 0.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.5107 per share. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up from $175.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Bank of America raised their target price on Cardinal Health from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $181.00 target price on Cardinal Health and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on Cardinal Health from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.43.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

