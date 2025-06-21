2,918 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) Purchased by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGP. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Prasad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,195,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $499,000. Nwam LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 22,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF stock opened at $103.98 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 1 year low of $84.13 and a 1 year high of $112.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.01.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

