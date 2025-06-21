4,667 Shares in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Acquired by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 4,667 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BWXT. Demars Financial Group LLC grew its stake in BWX Technologies by 9,309.0% during the fourth quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 4,482,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,434,799 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,730,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in BWX Technologies by 204.8% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 916,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,069,000 after acquiring an additional 615,693 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in BWX Technologies by 949.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 424,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,321,000 after acquiring an additional 384,323 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in BWX Technologies by 248.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 453,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,537,000 after acquiring an additional 323,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on BWXT. Bank of America reduced their price objective on BWX Technologies from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on BWX Technologies from $140.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen cut BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised BWX Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.84.

BWX Technologies Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:BWXT opened at $142.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.32, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.21 and a 12-month high of $145.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.53 and its 200 day moving average is $112.27.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $682.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.15 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 30.26% and a net margin of 10.39%. BWX Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.85%.

BWX Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.