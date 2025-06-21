557 Shares in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Acquired by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,736,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,373,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,534 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $802,036,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 89,825.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 815,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $517,291,000 after purchasing an additional 814,713 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,085,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,485,527,000 after purchasing an additional 810,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,551,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,138,074,000 after purchasing an additional 487,489 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on REGN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 9th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $633.00 to $560.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $662.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $836.48.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.8%

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $509.72 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $476.49 and a 1 year high of $1,211.20. The stock has a market cap of $55.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $558.34 and a 200-day moving average of $641.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.93.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.83 by ($0.61). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 31.94%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.96%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

