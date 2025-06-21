6,027 Shares in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC) Purchased by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Sun Financial Corp raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 56,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 41,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Stock Down 0.3%

PSCC opened at $33.39 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $31.91 and a 52-week high of $41.03. The company has a market cap of $41.07 million, a P/E ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.08.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.172 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. This is an increase from Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Staples Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States consumer staples companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that have non-cyclical characteristics, including tobacco, textiles, food and beverage, and non-discretionary retail.

