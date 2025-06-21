6,041 Shares in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) Acquired by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 6,041 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its stake in Masco by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 13,293 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Masco by 8.2% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Masco by 16.5% in the first quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 255,269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,751,000 after purchasing an additional 36,149 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Masco by 7.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 702,568 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,857,000 after purchasing an additional 49,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC raised its stake in shares of Masco by 3.7% in the first quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 19,534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $61.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.00. Masco Corporation has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $86.70. The firm has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74.

Masco Announces Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.05). Masco had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 1,320.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Masco Corporation will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Masco in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Masco from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Masco from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Masco from $74.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Masco from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.63.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

