6,150 Shares in Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE) Bought by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 6,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Expand Energy in the 1st quarter worth $127,038,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Expand Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $43,592,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Expand Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $36,507,000. Mercuria Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Expand Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $35,283,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Expand Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $18,777,000. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Expand Energy alerts:

Expand Energy Trading Up 1.1%

EXE opened at $122.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $29.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.77 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.68. Expand Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $81.66 and a fifty-two week high of $123.35.

Expand Energy Announces Dividend

Expand Energy ( NASDAQ:EXE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Expand Energy had a negative net margin of 18.49% and a positive return on equity of 4.64%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expand Energy Corporation will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Expand Energy’s payout ratio is presently -42.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EXE shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Expand Energy from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Expand Energy from $131.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Expand Energy from $137.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Expand Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Expand Energy from $93.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.55.

View Our Latest Report on EXE

About Expand Energy

(Free Report)

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expand Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expand Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.