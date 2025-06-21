6,270 Shares in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Purchased by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTVA. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up from $72.00) on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.83.

Corteva Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $73.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.87, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.75. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.30 and a 1-year high of $74.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.89.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.46%.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Further Reading

