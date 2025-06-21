9,451 Shares in Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,451 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $715,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COLM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 564,422 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,372,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,904,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,472,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 143.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,907 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 7,019 shares during the period. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COLM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $91.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Friday, May 30th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Sportswear presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Insider Transactions at Columbia Sportswear

In related news, Director Stephen E. Babson sold 2,776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $183,049.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 128,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,460,695.46. This represents a 2.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 48.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Columbia Sportswear Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ COLM opened at $60.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.00. Columbia Sportswear Company has a 1-year low of $58.44 and a 1-year high of $92.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.92 and its 200-day moving average is $76.14.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The textile maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $778.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.50 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear Company will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Columbia Sportswear Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.69%.

Columbia Sportswear Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

