ADENTRA (TSE:ADEN) PT Set at C$31.00 by Scotiabank

ADENTRA (TSE:ADEN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a C$31.00 price objective by analysts at Scotiabank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on ADENTRA from C$41.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on ADENTRA from C$60.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Desjardins cut their price objective on ADENTRA from C$46.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. CIBC lowered their target price on ADENTRA from C$44.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of ADENTRA from C$50.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ADENTRA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.33.

ADEN stock opened at $27.36 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.08. The company has a market capitalization of $483.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.57. ADENTRA has a 52 week low of $24.60 and a 52 week high of $45.25.

Adentra Inc is a distributor of architectural products to fabricators, home centers and professional dealers servicing the new residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction end markets. The company operates a network in North America of 86 facilities in the United States and Canada.

