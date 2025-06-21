Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Stock Price Expected to Rise, ATB Capital Analyst Says

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by ATB Capital from C$43.00 to C$47.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.69% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Ag Growth International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$40.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$52.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Ag Growth International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$52.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Friday, March 7th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$49.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded shares of Ag Growth International to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ag Growth International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$48.43.

Ag Growth International stock opened at C$41.34 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$36.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$39.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.31, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$790.12 million, a PE ratio of 33.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.29. Ag Growth International has a one year low of C$30.81 and a one year high of C$58.14.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells equipment for the agriculture industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Farm and Commercial segments. The company offers grain, bolted, hopper, and smooth wall bins; temporary storage; unloads and sweeps systems; water tanks; secondary containment systems; fuel tanks; and storage accessories, as well as mixed flow dryers; fans and heaters; aeration products; vents and exhausters; and stirring systems.

