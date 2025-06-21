Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 27.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,929 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 415 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 141 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 766 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 9,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 9,282 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALGN. Mizuho decreased their price target on Align Technology from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Align Technology from $255.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Align Technology from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up from $235.00) on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.25.

Shares of ALGN opened at $181.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $178.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.36. The company has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.64. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.74 and a fifty-two week high of $263.24.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $979.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.90 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 10.29%. Align Technology’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical equipment provider to purchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

