Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Puzo Michael J

Puzo Michael J lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,345 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 4.1% of Puzo Michael J’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 245 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 3.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $166.64 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.53 and a 52-week high of $207.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $164.77 and a 200 day moving average of $174.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 34.54%. The company had revenue of $76.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 9.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.84, for a total transaction of $1,962,705.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,037 shares in the company, valued at $8,181,333.08. This represents a 19.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.33, for a total transaction of $104,537.09. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,377,014.99. The trade was a 4.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 228,070 shares of company stock worth $37,745,632. Corporate insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $189.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.75.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

