Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its holdings in shares of Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 153,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,967 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Altimmune were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Altimmune by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,254,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,888,000 after buying an additional 1,378,854 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in Altimmune by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 945,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,817,000 after buying an additional 81,786 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Altimmune by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 665,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,801,000 after buying an additional 35,918 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Altimmune by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 605,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,364,000 after buying an additional 151,001 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Altimmune by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 454,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,280,000 after buying an additional 128,204 shares during the period. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altimmune Stock Performance

ALT stock opened at $7.05 on Friday. Altimmune, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $11.16. The firm has a market cap of $571.66 million, a P/E ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Altimmune ( NASDAQ:ALT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.09. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 65.44% and a negative net margin of 451,200.00%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALT. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Altimmune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Altimmune in a report on Friday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Altimmune Profile

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis.

