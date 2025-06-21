Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Decreased by Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,625 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 528 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.0% of Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Momentous Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $749,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 317,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $69,572,000 after buying an additional 39,696 shares during the period. Bearing Point Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $12,014,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 242,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,213,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 173.6% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,461,573 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $759,434,000 after buying an additional 2,196,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total transaction of $541,129.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,050,626.20. The trade was a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total transaction of $512,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,050 shares in the company, valued at $105,984,909. This trade represents a 0.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,037 shares of company stock valued at $20,531,075 over the last 90 days. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.53.

Amazon.com Trading Down 1.3%

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $209.69 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.61 and a 12 month high of $242.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $198.41 and its 200-day moving average is $209.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

