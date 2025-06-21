Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC

Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC cut its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,478 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,358 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 2.2% of Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 9,588 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Northern Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,353 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. White Wing Wealth Management boosted its position in Amazon.com by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. White Wing Wealth Management now owns 1,972 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Balanced Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,966 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN stock opened at $209.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $198.41 and its 200-day moving average is $209.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $2.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.61 and a twelve month high of $242.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total value of $210,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,366.20. This trade represents a 15.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total transaction of $512,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 517,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,984,909. This trade represents a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,037 shares of company stock worth $20,531,075. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $248.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $212.00 target price (down previously from $215.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Citizens Jmp cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.53.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

