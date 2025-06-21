Americold Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Receives $25.42 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Americold Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.42.

COLD has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 12th.

Americold Realty Trust Price Performance

COLD opened at $16.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. Americold Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $16.11 and a 1 year high of $30.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of -39.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.84.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 4.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $628.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Americold Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -213.95%.

Insider Activity

In other Americold Realty Trust news, CFO Jay Wells purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.91 per share, for a total transaction of $179,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $179,100. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George F. Jr. Chappelle purchased 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,978,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,978,900. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Americold Realty Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COLD. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 5.5% during the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 16.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 78,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 4.0% during the first quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 17,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

Featured Stories

